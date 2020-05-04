'Time gap would present significant problem' - Stevens

The Golfing Union of Ireland hopes golf courses in Northern Ireland can re-open at the same time as those in the Republic of Ireland on 18 May.

Speaking to BBC Newsline, Kevin Stevens, Executive Officer of the Ulster Branch of GUI, explains that he wants the sport to be re-introduced in phase one of the lockdown relaxations and any significant time gap between the jurisdictions would "present significant problems".

If and when golf does return in Northern Ireland, he explains some of the reasons why it will look very different to past times because of social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.