American John Catlin says he is proud to have his name added to an illustrious list of former Irish Open winners after taking victory in this year's tournament at Galgorm Castle.

Catlin fired a final-round 64 to end the event on 10 under par and win by two shots.

The success was the Californian's second on the European Tour in three weeks, the 29-year-old having also triumphed in the Andalucia Masters earlier this month.