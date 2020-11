Welsh golfer Amy Boulden says being fearless and swinging for low scores has been key to her progress on the European Tour.

Boulden, 27, claimed the first European Tour win of her career at the Swiss Ladies Open in September.

That triumph came just eight months after Boulden reclaimed her tour place at qualifying school.

Boulden will be in action at the Dubai Moonlight Classic from 4-6 November.