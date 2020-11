Two-time former Masters champion Bernhard Langer, who is 63 years-old, sinks a 63-foot birdie putt on the 16th green during his third round at Augusta.

LIVE: Follow text updates from round three of the Masters

Available to UK users only - watch third-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 22:40 GMT on Saturday, 14 November.

The Masters 2020 - official website