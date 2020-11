American Collin Morikawa watches in horror as his attempted escape shot lobs straight up and rolls back into the pond guarding the 11th green in the final round of the Masters.

LIVE: Follow live text updates of the final round at the Masters

WATCH MORE: Putting his age - 63-year-old Langer holes 63-foot birdie putt

Available to UK users only - watch final-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 22:30 GMT on Sunday, 15 November.

The Masters 2020 - official website