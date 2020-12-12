Four golfers surprise Covid-19 doctor

Dr Ellie McCarthy has been on the frontline treating Covid-19 throughout 2020. As a small token of thanks, professional golfers Ian Poulter, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood surprise her with a day that she will never forget.

