Lee Westwood clinches a third Race to Dubai title after an extraordinary finish to the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship.

Matthew Fitzpatrick won the event on 15 under but Englishman Westwood took the season-long title after Laurie Canter double bogeyed the par-three 17th.

READ MORE: Lee Westwood seals title as Matthew Fitzpatrick wins DP World Tour Championship

Available to UK users only.