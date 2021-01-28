Clarke says he still could contend at Open Championship

Darren Clarke believes he still has the game to challenge at the Open Championship after clinching a second successive Champions Tour win in the US last weekend.

Clarke, 52, is already looking forward to returning to Royal St George's for The Open this summer - Covid-19 permitting - after winning the championship at the Sandwich course in 2011.

"Tom Watson did it (competed strongly) a few years ago at Turnberry and if there’s anywhere where experience might come into it, links golf would be one of those scenarios," said the Northern Irishman.

