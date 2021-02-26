Horan 'so proud' as World Invitational gets European Tour status

  • From the section Golf

Pop star and Modest Golf founder Niall Horan says his team are "so proud" after the men's and women's World Invitational events in Northern Ireland were granted European Tour status in addition to being sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

Horan's company has played a central role in organising the event since its first year in 2019.

The One Direction star also said organisers were hopeful that fans will be allowed into Galgorm Castle and Massereene for the tournament from 28 July to 1 August.

Top videos

Top Stories

Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Man Utd face AC Milan in Europa League

Kyle Sinckler and Alun Wyn Jones clash in Cardiff in 2019

England boss wary of Wales captain Jones

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel

'This is not how Test cricket should be'

  • From the section Cricket
England batters Amy Jones (left) and Tammy Beaumont (right) celebrate beating New Zealand in the second ODI

England secure ODI series win over NZ

Formula E

Watch: Formula E - Diriyah E-Prix round one

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari car quite a good step - Leclerc

  • From the section Formula 1