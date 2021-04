Defending champion Dustin Johnson holes a "wonderful" birdie chip on the 11th to move back to level par in his opening round of the 2021 Masters.

WATCH MORE: How Johnson made Masters history - key moments of 2020 win

Available to UK users only - watch first-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 00:30 GMT on Friday, 9 April.

The Masters 2021 - official website