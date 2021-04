Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy picks out his own father, Gerry, on the seventh hole, striking his leg with an errant approach shot on the way to a four-over 76 in the opening round of the 2021 Masters.

Available to UK users only - watch first-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 00:30 GMT on Friday, 9 April.

