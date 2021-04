England's Tommy Fleetwood "smashes in" a hole-in-one on the par-three 16th to move to two over par in the opening round of the 2021 Masters.

WATCH MORE: Ouch! - McIlroy hits his father with stray shot

Available to UK users only - watch first-round highlights on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website from 00:30 GMT on Friday, 9 April.

The Masters 2021 - official website