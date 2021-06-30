Rory McIlroy says his game "feels good" as he prepares to compete in the Irish Open for the first time since 2018 when the event begins at Mount Juliet on Thursday.

"Ballyliffin seems a lifetime ago in 2018," McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland from the county Kilkenny venue.

"Mount Juliet is a great venue and it looks like we're going to have nice weather which is a recipe for a good week."

TV highlights BBC One Northern Ireland on Thursday 22:35 BST; Friday 22:45; Saturday and Sunday 22:30