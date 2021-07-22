Larne made it three wins from three games in their first ever Europa Conference League campaign with a stunning 2-1 second-round, first-leg win over Danish side AGF Aarhus at Inver Park.

First-half goals from Davy McDaid and Dean Jarvis put the Irish Premiership side in control before Alexander Ammitzboll pulled a late goal back for the Danes.

Tiernan Lynch's side will go into next Thursday's second leg in Scandinavia in confident form after an excellent performance.