As the 43rd Ryder Cup begins on Friday at Whistling Straits, BBC Sport looks back at what happened in 2018 at Le Golf National, Paris.

READ MORE: 'The wait for Ryder Cup week is over - bring it on'

Watch highlights of all three days on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer & listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra & BBC Sounds; Click here for more coverage details

Available to UK users only.