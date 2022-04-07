Tiger Woods admits "the walking isn't easy" as he discusses his return to competitive action at the Masters following a car crash that left him with devastating leg injuries and says the "electric" atmosphere at Augusta was "awesome to feel".

Woods, who shot a one-under 71 in the opening round, also revealed the plan to get through the second round of the event was "lots of ice, lots of ice baths - just basically freezing myself to death".

