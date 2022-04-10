Masters: Tiger Woods gets terrific reception after remarkable return at Augusta
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
A smiling Tiger Woods gets an incredible reception from the patrons at Augusta at the 18th after finishing 13 over for the tournament. His remarkable comeback after a horrific car accident last year has been one of the stories of this year's tournament.
WATCH MORE: Superb Scheffler & Smith shine in day three best shots
FOLLOW LIVE: Masters final round - clips, radio and text