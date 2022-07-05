Tiger Woods discusses his road to recovery after the car crash that left him with a fractured leg and shattered ankle in February 2021.

The 46-year-old 15-time major champion was speaking during a rare visit to Ireland as he competed in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick on Monday and Tuesday.

Woods also said he will remain in Ireland as he ramps up preparations for next week's Open Championship at St Andrews, which will be his first competitive appearance since withdrawing from the US PGA Championship in May.