Everyone needs to try and come together - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says attempts must be found to arrive at a compromise amid the split caused in men's professional golf by the arrival of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

"At the end of the day it will sort itself out," McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage but as you said now it’s messy and all the narrative isn’t good, it’s splitting the game instead of everyone coming together.

"I think everyone needs to come together a little bit more."