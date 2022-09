World number three Rory McIlroy makes verbal swipes at LIV players before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

McIlroy could not resist a few digs at the LIV rebels, who have been banned by the PGA Tour for joining the breakaway circuit and its 54-hole events.

The field competing in the 72-hole DP World Tour tournament, which starts on Thursday, includes 17 LIV players.