Colin Montgomerie says Royal Porthcawl "improves every year" as he prepares for this year's Senior Open Championship.

Montgomerie, 60, who has nine wins on the European Senior Tour, finished second to Bernhard Langer in the 2014 Senior open at the south Wales course4.

The Scot says he feels "semi-Welsh" as a result of Europe's Ryder Cup triumph at Celtic Manor in 2010.