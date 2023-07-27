Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford hopes Royal Porthcawl will one day host the men's Open Championship and says bringing golf’s oldest major to Wales is feasible.

The Welsh course is this week hosting the Senior Open Championship with the backing of the Welsh government, while the Women's Open will come to Porthcawl in 2015.

The men's Open has never been held in Wales, with question marks over whether Royal Porthcawl has the necessary infrastructure to stage the event.