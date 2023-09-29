Ryder Cup 2023: Jon Rahm sinks long eagle putt on 18 to halve match
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Jon Rahm sinks a sensational 30ft eagle putt on 18 to earn another half point for Europe who dominate the United States on day one of the Ryder Cup in Rome.
FOLLOW LIVE: Ryder Cup day one - listen and follow live text & video clips
Watch daily highlights on BBC Two, listen to live radio commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.