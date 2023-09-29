Ryder Cup 2023: Justin Rose holds nerve to claw back another half point
Justin Rose holds his nerve to sink a putt to claim another half point Europe as they open a healthy 6½-1½ lead over the United States on day one of the Ryder Cup in Rome.
