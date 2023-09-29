Watch some of the key shots as Viktor Hovland & Tyrrell Hatton earn a thrilling tie against Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth as Europe take a 6½-1½ lead over the United States on day one of the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Watch daily highlights on BBC Two, listen to live radio commentary on BBC Sounds and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.