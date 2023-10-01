Europe wanted to use LaCava row 'hurt' - McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says his row with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava after Saturday's Ryder Cup action "motivated the entire" Europe team going into the final day.

After his fourballs loss on Saturday afternoon, the world number two was involved in an angry exchange with LaCava over his celebrations, which later continued in a car park.

"We felt like we were disrespected on that last green," McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after his singles victory over Sam Burns which helped Europe clinch a 16½-11½ win.

"We wanted to go out and honestly make it hurt for them.......that's what we wanted to do."