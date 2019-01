Britain's Daniel Purvis and Louis Smith say too much was expected of them at this year's World Gymnastics Championships in Tokyo after their failure to qualify for the men's team final.

Smith says he still expects the men's team to qualify for London 2012 through an Olympic test event in January.

Purvis will compete in the men's all-around final on Friday, while Smith has made Saturday's pommel horse final.

