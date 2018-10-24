Britain's Max Whitlock wins silver in the men's all-around final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Nanning, China.

The 21-year old put in a stunning performance on the floor to finish with a score of 90.473 behind Japan's Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura, who scored 91.965 to secure his fifth successive world all-around title. Uchimura's team-mate Yusuke Tanaka (90.449) finished third.

Whitlock's performance equals the best-ever finish for a British gymnast in a world championship, matching the achievement of team-mate Dan Keatings who finished second in London in 2009.

