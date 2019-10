Sixteen-year-old Rhys McClenaghan clinched a superb bronze behind Max Whitlock and Louis Smith in the pommel horse event at the British Championship in Liverpool at the weekend.

The 16-year-old's score of 15.175 is one of the highest ever produced by a junior.

McClenaghan's achievement has been described as an "historical moment" for the Rathgael Gymnastics Club in Bangor.