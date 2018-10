Ahead of the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, 15-year-old artistic gymnast Amelie Morgan catches up with BBC Points West.

Team GB's Morgan, from Portishead near Bristol, won five European junior medals earlier this year.

The third edition of the Youth Olympics get under way on Saturday.

You can watch daily live coverage via the BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & app from 14:00 BST each day and highlights from 08:00 BST each day.