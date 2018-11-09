Great Britain's Shanice Davidson, 18, wins a world tumbling silver medal in St Petersburg, finishing behind the defending champion Jia Fangfang of China.

Davidson's team-mate Rachel Davies finishes in fifth place.

Davidson, competing in her first senior tournament, said: "I don't look at the scoreboard when the competitions going on so to see I was in silver at the end was incredible.

"I really don't know how to react - it doesn't feel real. It gives me a massive amount of confidence and I'll keep on working on my difficulty and hopefully be back again next year for more."

Watch the Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT World Championships live on the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Available to UK users only.