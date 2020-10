Olympic medallist Aly Raisman tells BBC sports news correspondent Natalie Pirks that British Gymnastics "must really listen to athletes" during investigations into allegations of mistreatment - and the US gymnast says she is "wrecked" by how many people have suffered in the sport.

If you've been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.