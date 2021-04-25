BBC Sport

'A wounded lion is the hungriest lion' - McClenaghan keen to move past European Championships disappointment

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says he is "hungrier than ever" to prove himself after missing out on a medal at the European Championships.

McClenaghan was favourite to take home the gold in Basel but a mistake forced him to dismount in the final as he finished fifth.

"I'm excited to heal up this wrist and to be back performing my best gymnastics and show everyone what I've been working on," said McClenaghan.

Gymnastics