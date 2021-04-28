German gymnast Sarah Voss wants to be a "role model for young gymnasts who don't feel very safe in every situation" after competing in a full-body suit at the European Championships last week.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, the German said it does not mean “everyone should do it, it just says that everyone can do whatever they want.”

This clip is originally from Naga Munchetty on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

