Former gymnast and whistleblower Rachael Denhollander tells BBC sports news correspondent Natalie Pirks there is still work to do to make gymnastics safer for children and that there has not been "much tangible effect" from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

In 2018, former US gymnastics team doctor Nassar was imprisoned for 300 years for molesting gymnasts.

Denhollander was the first gymnast to go public with allegations against Nassar in 2016.

