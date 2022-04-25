Doctors were so concerned - former gymnast

Former gymnast Poppy Wynn, speaking to BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks, alleges serious injury mismanagement and mistreatment by her ex-coach Liz Kincaid.

Kincaid strongly denies all the allegations.

A wider independent investigation into allegations of abuse within British gymnastics is ongoing, after a number of current and former gymnastics alleged mistreatment at all levels of the sport in 2020.

The final report of the independent review, led by Anne Whyte QC and co-commissioned by Sport England and UK Sport, is due to be published at the end of May.

