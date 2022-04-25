Doctors were so concerned - former gymnast

Former gymnast Poppy Wynn, speaking to BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks, alleges serious injury mismanagement and mistreatment by her ex-coach Liz Kincaid.

Kincaid strongly denies all the allegations.

A wider independent investigation into allegations of abuse within British gymnastics is ongoing, after a number of current and former gymnastics alleged mistreatment at all levels of the sport in 2020.

The final report of the independent review, led by Anne Whyte QC and co-commissioned by Sport England and UK Sport, is due to be published at the end of May.

If you've been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.