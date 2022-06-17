Former gymnast Nicole Pavier, new British Gymnastics CEO Sarah Powell, and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson react to the Whyte Review.

The independent investigation, co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England, was released on Thursday and found gymnast wellbeing and welfare "has not been at the centre of British Gymnastics' culture".

READ MORE: Abuse in British gymnastics 'systemic' - report

If you have been affected by issues raised in this video, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.