Rhys McClenaghan says he was in "limbo constantly" before discovering that he and fellow Northern Ireland gymnasts Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer have been granted special dispensation to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

The three athletes were last month told that they could not compete in Birmingham because they have represented Ireland in international competition, but the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has now changed its initial ruling.

"I was in limbo constantly and didn't have an exact idea of what was going to happen," said McClenaghan, who will defend his pommel horse title at this summer's Games.

"But now I do. Now I know that I'm going to the Commonwealth Games and have got that opportunity to represent Northern Ireland and defend my title."

Read more: 'Huge relief' as NI gymnasts' ban overturned