England Hockey chief executive Sally Munday tells BBC London that hosting the women's World Cup in 2018 will help to further bolster the profile of the sport following the London Olympics last year.

The Lee Valley Hockey Centre, which is a London 2012 legacy facility, will host the tournament after beating a bid from New Zealand.

England will also host the women's elite-level Champions Trophy in 2016 and the men's World League in 2017.