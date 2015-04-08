BBC Sport's Sara Orchard catches up with Great Britain captain Kate Richardson-Walsh as she targets one final Olympic Games.

After a three-month break from hockey, Richardson-Walsh is now cemented back into the GB squad after being voted skipper again by her team-mates.

"It was a massive honour," said Richardson-Walsh. "I was under no illusions that I was going to have to really fight for my place in the squad. I'm really, really proud to have been voted in again."

The 34-year-old had indicated she would retire after the 2014 Commonwealth Games but quickly reversed that decision.

"I want to win, I'm just competitive," she said. "As long as I'm playing for Great Britain and pulling on a shirt, I want to stand on top of the podium."

Richardson-Walsh, who has featured at three Olympics and skippered GB to bronze at London 2012, credits healthy eating and yoga with her ability to come back into the fold so quickly, even boasting a personal best in a recent fitness test.

If GB qualify for Rio, she will be 36 by the time the Games come round and says she will definitely hang up her hockey stick after Brazil.