Banbridge coach Mark Tumelty talks to BBC Sport NI as his club becomes the first in Ireland to host European Hockey League Round One this weekend.

Twelve teams from 12 different countries will be battling it out to grab one of the four qualifying places on offer for the knockout round of 16 of Europe's premier club competition.

The tournament is being held outside mainland Europe for only the second time and among the clubs taking part will be defending champions Kampong, who have Irish international Davy Harte in their squad, and Holcombe, who have another Northern Irishman, Iain Lewers, in their squad.