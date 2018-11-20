Ireland's hockey heroes 'back to business' after World Cup

Ireland's Hockey World Cup silver medal-winning captain Katie Mullan says she hopes promises are kept to improve funding in the local game.

Mullan, along with Shirley McCay, were at a reception at Belfast City Hall to celebrate their success and both players say that their local clubs have had an influx of new recruits on the back of Ireland's success.

Irish sports minister Shane Ross pledged an additional £1.34m funding for Olympic sports after Ireland's remarkable run to the final, stating that hockey would benefit from a "significant share" of this money.