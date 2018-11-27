Ireland target knockout matches at World Cup

Ireland men's hockey team are hoping to secure a top three finish in their World Cup pool in Bhubaneswar, India in order to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The team, coached by new arrival Alexander Cox, begin their campaign against holders and number one ranked Australia on Friday before games against China and England.

Captain Jonny Bell says that the side hope to continue the feeling of optimism currently surrounding Irish hockey following the women's team's remarkable run to the World Cup final in summer.

