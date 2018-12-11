BBC Sport NI advent: Ireland's hockey heroes enjoy homecoming

On day 11 of BBC Sport NI's countdown to Christmas, we look back at Ireland's Women's Hockey World Cup heroes as they celebrated their silver medal in front of a packed Dame Street in Dublin.

The Green Army went into the summer tournament in London as the second lowest-ranked team, but reached the final before being beaten by Netherlands.

A special homecoming event was organised in Dublin, when thousands of supporters lined the streets and the squad danced to the Christmas song which became something of a team anthem during their run to the final.