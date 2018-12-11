BBC Sport NI advent: Ireland's hockey heroes enjoy homecoming

  • From the section Hockey

On day 11 of BBC Sport NI's countdown to Christmas, we look back at Ireland's Women's Hockey World Cup heroes as they celebrated their silver medal in front of a packed Dame Street in Dublin.

The Green Army went into the summer tournament in London as the second lowest-ranked team, but reached the final before being beaten by Netherlands.

A special homecoming event was organised in Dublin, when thousands of supporters lined the streets and the squad danced to the Christmas song which became something of a team anthem during their run to the final.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool v Napoli scarf
Aberdeen warm up
Wrexham Newport
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling
  • From the section Football
Jess Varnish arriving at the tribunal
  • From the section Cycling
Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments