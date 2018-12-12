Wallace High School win the McCullough Cup for the fifth time after a shootout win over Sullivan Upper School at Lisnagarvey.

The game finished 2-2 with Matthew Morris opening the scoring for Sullivan before two penalty corner strikes by Troy Chambers, the second with just over a minute left, looked to have clinched the trophy for Wallace.

But Matthew Willis sent the game to a shootout with a superb equaliser with only 19 seconds remaining.

Cole Chambers, brother of Troy, scored with the fifth and final penalty to win the cup for Wallace.