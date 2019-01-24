I'd regret not pursuing my Olympic dream - McCay

Irish hockey stalwart Shirley McCay says it was important to have time away from the international scene after Ireland's World Cup campaign before deciding to continue her Ireland career.

McCay, 30, will take part in her fourth Olympic qualification campaign, saying there is now added pressure as Ireland can no longer be seen as the underdogs after reaching the World Cup final.

Lizzie Colvin has also committed her future to the team after taking time away to focus on work and preparations for her wedding.