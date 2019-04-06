Pegasus win Irish Hockey League title

Pegasus win the Women’s Irish Hockey League title after beating Muckross 6-0 in their penultimate game of the season.

Lucy McKee (two), Steph Thompson, Alex Speers, Caitlyn Harvey and Claire McKane were the goalscorers as the Belfast side won the title for the first time in its current format, also becoming the first side from Ulster to lift the trophy.

"We've done the double and now we're aiming for the treble. We're really confident and we know we can dig out results when we have to," said Ireland star Shirley McCay ahead of the play-offs.