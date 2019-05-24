Recovering from brain injury my biggest challenge - Danson

  • From the section Hockey

Olympic hockey gold medallist Alex Danson tells BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about her recovery from what she describes as a "mild traumatic brain injury" after hitting her head on a concrete wall.

READ MORE: Danson fighting hardest battle of all

