Anna O'Flanagan scores four goals as Ireland hammer the Czech Republic 8-1 in the second of their FIH Series games in Banbridge.

Nicci Daly netted twice while Zoe Wilson and Sarah Hawkshaw also scored as Ireland made it two wins from two in Pool A.

Ireland beat Malaysia 2-1 on Saturday and will be heavy favourites to reach next weekend's semi-finals ahead of their final Pool A game against Singapore on Tuesday.