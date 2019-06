Ireland captain Katie Mullan is delighted with their 11-0 hammering of Singapore and says they are looking forward to Saturday's FIH Series semi-final.

Mullan and Roisin Upton scored twice for the World Cup finalists as they made it three wins out of three to finish top of Group A.

"It was difficult as Singapore fought to the end so it was a good one for us to get through," Mullan said.